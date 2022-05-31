Alec Brebner will begin as the new executive director of the Central Virginia Planning District Commission (CVPDC) on June 1, following the retirement of long-time Executive Director Gary Christie in May.
The Central Virginia Planning District Commission, established in 1969, provides regional planning and project management services to Lynchburg and the counties of Bedford, Campbell, Amherst and Appomattox. It also provides staff support and financial management services to the Central Virginia Workforce Board, the Central Virginia Radio Board, and the Region 2000 Services Authority.
Brebner is currently the executive director of the Crater Planning District Commission, which is based in Petersburg and serves four cities and seven counties stretching from Chesterfield County southward to the state line.
“We are pleased to have a leader with Alec’s experience and expertise join our regional organization,” said CVPDC Chair Dr. Treney Tweedy. “He brings strong leadership along with community coordination and planning experience that will serve us well.”
CVPDC Vice Chair Amherst Mayor Dwayne Tuggle pointed out, “Alec has worked in both rural and urban communities, and he will bring unique vision in working with our region and the CVPDC organization.”
“I’m looking forward to joining the CVPDC team and working with community leaders to plan the region’s future and strengthen the quality of life that is in Central Virginia,” Brebner said.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.