According to the National Center for Responsible Gaming, adolescents experience serious problems related to gambling at a higher rate than adults. Studies show that children and teenagers are more likely to develop a gambling addiction later in life if they gamble at a young age.
To help prevent problem gambling behaviors before they start, Horizon Behavioral Health, which has a location in Bedford, is sharing messages with the community, reminding adults of the importance of “responsible gifting,” especially during the holiday season. The goal of this messaging campaign is to remind the community that lottery tickets are not toys, and while lottery tickets may seem like a good gift idea for loved ones, it’s a crime to give lottery tickets as gifts to children under the age of 18.
Horizon encourages adults to “spread cheer by looking for creative alternatives like giving books or puzzles to foster creativity and knowledge; board games that encourage family bonding; or gift cards to places like movie theaters, amusement parks or local restaurants where they can enjoy a safe outing with you.”
