The SML Water Safety Council (WSC) has once again issued it’s annual reminder that boaters who head out to watch over-water fireworks shows should remember to observe the temporary No-Wake Zones in effect for fireworks viewing areas.
Parkway Marina’s long-popular display will begin at dark on Saturday, July 2, while the newer show, compliments of Mitchell’s Marina in Craddock Creek, will light up the skies the following night, July 3.
“Calmly and courteously is how we’ve been doing fireworks at SML for well over a decade,” said WSC’s Jerry Hale, who conceived of the plan for entering and leaving the viewing areas at idle speed back in 2005. “We’ve had very few violators in the years since, and everyone who attends feels safer and enjoys their outing more as a result.”
Virginia Division of Wildlife Resources officer Sgt. James Slaughter, also a WSC member, echoes the courtesy reminder — but with a law enforcement warning.
“We’ll be patrolling those evenings, on the lookout for boaters who speed into or out of the viewing areas, and issuing citations as called for by reckless operation laws,” Slaughter said. “Boats speeding through congested areas and the wakes they throw endanger nearby boaters who are out trying to have an enjoyable evening with family and friends. Their skippers are subject to a costly citation.”
The temporary No-Wake Zone for the evening of July 2 encompasses the large bay below R8 and Goat Island, south of Bernard’s Landing; the Blackwater River below B2; and Craddock Creek below C4, as marked on free lake maps available in magazine racks throughout the SML retail area. For July 3, it spans the mouth of Craddock Creek from C4 out toward C1.
Boats from SML Marine Fire and Rescue, Sea Tow, Bedford and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as several from SML Sail and Power Squadron and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will be on scene with flashing lights to help remind boaters of the no-wake areas.
“We’re hoping for an accident-free Independence Day celebration again this year, and for that we need everyone on the water those nights to operate with safety and courtesy in mind,” said Water Safety Council Chair Pat Massa. “That includes observing the no-wake protocols.”
Skippers also are reminded to check running lights for proper operation, ask everyone on board to wear a life jacket — especially after dark — and to check the weather forecast before departing their dock or ramp. Take along a fully charged cell phone in case of need to contact Sea Tow (540-719-5555) or sheriff’s office dispatch (540-586-7827), or dial 911 to report an emergency.
