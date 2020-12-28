Over the last several weeks, Centra has experienced significant surges in COVID inpatient census, so all Centra hospitals will limit visitors for procedural and inpatient spaces to one visitor per adult for non-COVID patients and patients in the Labor & Delivery and Mother/Baby Units.
“We understand the importance visitation has on both our patients and their families, however, the safety of our patients and Caregivers remains our top priority,” Centra stated. “After significant consideration, Centra will be amending our current visitation restrictions. While we strongly encourage all visitors to stay home, we recognize the emotion of the season.
The limitation went into effective Saturday, Dec. 26. One individual visitor per patient will be designated during the patient’s hospital stay. Professional doulas are recognized members of the care team and are not included in the visitor count, as are clergy members. Exceptions include end of life/compassion care, which will allow for two visitors.
This one visitor per patient:
• Must be 18 years of age or older.
• Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough and/or shortness of breath).
• Will be screened each time they enter and will be asked a series of questions and have their temperature checked.
• Must wear a mask while in any building.
• Should limit going in and out of care areas and buildings.
• Will be expected to practice social distancing.
• Will remain in patient rooms as congregate waiting rooms will remain closed.
“We will continue to monitor this policy and will adapt as needed for the safety of our caregivers and patients,” Centra stated. “We thank our community for their support as we continue weathering this storm.”
Read more stories in the upcoming issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.