The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held its annual dinner meeting at Napoli by the Lake restaurant at Bernard’s Landing. More than 30 members were in attendance.
Chapter President Dave Olson reviewed the year’s activities and presented the slate of officers for 2022. He also presented this year’s President’s Cup Award to Steve Miller.
The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter ACBS officers for 2022 are President John Coffman; Vice Presidents Randy Cummins and Chuck Breen; Secretary Bill Caillet and Treasurer Beverly Seal. Directors for 2022 are Mike Mutchler, Roger Smith, Jerry Barnes, Steve Rutigliano, Alan Frederick, George Blosser, John Seal and Marlyn Curnow.
For further chapter information contact Chapter President John Coffman at 443-204-6500 or email: jecoffman@verizon.net.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.