Appalachian Power representatives plan upgrades to the electric transmission system serving customers in Bedford County and the city of Lynchburg.
The Reusens-New London Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves upgrading approximately 12 miles of transmission line in or near the company’s existing right-of-way and upgrading a substation. The upgrades increase electric reliability and strengthen the transmission system by replacing structures from the 1940s with modern steel poles.
The upgrades begin at a substation located along Old Trents Ferry Road in Lynchburg. The line continues south for approximately 12 miles, crossing Boonsboro Road, Route 501 and Route 221. The rebuild ends at a substation located off Thomas Jefferson Road in Bedford County.
Company representatives invite landowners to a virtual open house at AppalachianPower.com/Reusens-NewLondon to learn more about the project and provide feedback to the project team. Hosting the open house online complies with the social distancing recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Landowners within the project area can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return by mail with their feedback.
“Landowners and community members are encouraged to provide input via the website or comment cards, or they can call us to discuss the project,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “We want to keep our employees and customers safe while providing detailed information, answering everyone’s questions and gathering feedback.”
Company representatives plan to file an application with the Virginia State Corporation Commission seeking approval for the project next spring. If the project receives approval, company representatives expect construction to start in summer 2022 and conclude by the end of 2023.
Visit the website for additional information about the project.
Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is part of American Electric Power, which is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions.
AEP’s approximately 17,400 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP is also one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy.
