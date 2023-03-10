Clemson, #3 seed, made a definitive statement and all but sealed an NCAA Tournament berth by soundly beating #5 seed NC State in the 2023 ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night, 80-54.
The Tigers fell behind nine early, but went on a 13-0 run to lead at the half.
Clemson shot 51 percent in the second half and cruised to a season affirming win.
The Tigers were deadly from beyond the arc, making 11 of 24.
Ian Schieffelin led the Tigers with 15 points.
DJ Burns Jr. led the Wolfpack with 12 points.
