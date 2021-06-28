Barbara J. Hancock, who grew up in Wirtz, is a stay-at-home mother of three. She’s the wife of a veteran and a former parent-teacher organization president in Franklin County Schools. She’s also an author.
Over the past 13 years, she’s published six Harlequin paranormal romances and several novellas for Harlequin eShivers as well as a young adult romance for Entangled Publishing.
“I became serious about a writing career in 2016 when I signed with a fantastic agent, Lucienne Diver of The Knight Agency,” Hancock explains.
Lucienne Diver also represents N.K. Jemison, a three-time HUGO award winning author who recently signed a seven-figure deal to adapt her Broken Earth Trilogy for Sony TriStar Pictures.
With her children grown — graduates of The Roanoke Valley Governor’s School, Franklin County High School, East Tennessee State University, the University of Georgia and the University of Virginia, and current students of Bridgewater College — Barbara has had more time to devote to her writing.
Enter “Willa Reece.” “Wildwood Whispers” is the story of a young woman who travels to the Appalachian mountains to bury her best friend. She meets an eccentric group of new friends … and old enemies. A mystical wildwood garden will challenge her to rethink everything she thinks she knows about survival. Folk magic, literary leaning women’s fiction, mystery and romance, Hancock’s book explores found family, environmental protection and intersectional empowerment.
“It’s important to meet reader expectation,” Hancock said. “This is my first book that isn’t romance-focused, so that’s how the pen name ‘Willa Reece’ was born. There are strong relationships in “Wildwood Whispers” as well as a love interest, but it’s definitely a genre-switch for me. Special thanks to Ancestry.com for the old family names I borrowed!”
Set in an imaginary coal town of far southwest Virginia and featuring a community of wise women who heal, help and make — everything from Valerian tea to willow baskets, from mountain dulcimers to quilts and foraged-blackberry jam — “Wildwood Whispers” is Hancock’s love letter to her heritage and the strong women of the Appalachian region. It’s also a warm, but slightly gothic commentary on feminism, environmental exploitation and oppressive authoritarian leadership.
“Were the Ross women really witches,” Hancock added. “I’ve never met a creative woman who didn’t have a little bit of magic in her. In this book, I created a world where the magic of mountain artists and artisans is real.”
Willa Reece has published more than a dozen books with top publishers as Barbara J. Hancock, most recently the Brimstone and Legendary Warriors series of paranormal romances for Harlequin and her gothic young adult story “After Always” for Entangled Teen. Her novella “Ghost in the Machine” was a Dear Author Recommended Read.
Besides writing, Hancock is devoted to animal rescue and her three scientist sons — a biologist, and an aspiring chemist and physicist.
She lives in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia where stories are often told on a dark side porch by the flicker of firefly light.
