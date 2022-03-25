Smith Mountain Wash Pros has been in business around Smith Mountain Lake and the surrounding area for more than four years and offers pressure washing services such as window cleaning, gutter cleaning and house washing. The company offers services to shopping centers, commercial buildings and residential homes, among others.
David Earick, who is the founder of Smith Mountain Wash Pros, said when he first started his business, he had some experience doing it on the side while he was working full-time in the railroad business going on 10 years, but then he was laid off and had to find a way to provide for his wife, who was expecting to have their first child the following month.
“I was scared to death,” Earick said of his situation at the time.
The layoff threw Earick for a loop, as he said he was expecting to work his whole career in the railroad business and eventually retire. Before he was laid off, Earick worked as a sheet metal worker and pipe fitter working on locomotives in a diesel shop. He noted he first loved his job and was making good money, but working third shift and missing a lot of family activities, events and other happenings made Earick feel it wasn’t worth it near the end of his tenure.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.