The Vinton History Museum is hosting a book signing and discussion featuring author Dan Smith and his new book, “News.”
Drop by the Vinton History Museum on Friday, Sept. 9, between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. “News” is a fictional story about a young sportswriter, Eb McCourry, and his colleagues as they shake up the world of a small-town newspaper in Appalachian North Carolina.
“Dan’s new novel will keep you turning the pages and following Eb and his friends as they uncover the stories behind murders, corruption, and the mystery related to a plane crash,” according to Propertius Press. “The tight, well-crafted novel will grip your attention as it pulls you straight back in time to visit some issues that we still struggle with today.”
