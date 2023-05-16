The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake held its 3rd annual Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, May 12 at Copper Cove Golf Club in Hardy. The event, which had been rescheduled from April 28 due to inclement weather, raises funds to support local charities.
This year’s event had a total of 23 teams participating. The top three teams in each of the tournament’s categories were recognized at the conclusion of the event.
The first place team members included: Mike Veatch, Rand Stinson, Seth Wilson and Jonathan Webb. Second place team members included: Chris Mason, Tim Lucas, Michael Moon and Justin Harris. Third place team members included: Rodney Gray, Chelsea Gray, Brandon Camden and Justice Camden.
The winner of the men’s Longest Drive contest was Rand Stinson. For the women’s Longest Drive contest, Chelsea Gray took the prize.
For the men’s Closest to the Pin contest, the winner was Lloyd Weeks, while Kathryn Sink won for the women.
The 4th annual Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake Charity Golf Tournament is currently scheduled to be played in April 2024 with an exact date and location still to be determined. For more information, contact Charlene Jones at 540.874.7002 or Carolyn Gordon at 540.797.8375.
