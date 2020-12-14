Nancy Erikson’s glasswork may be viewed until Dec. 30 in the MOarts Gallery Display Case at the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library.
Erikson was first introduced to the world of fused glass art in September 2009 when she took an introductory course at a local craft and design school.
“We were just looking for a new experience. I was instantly mesmerized by the magical qualities of glass,” Erikson said.
She has continued to develop her craft by working with local and nationally recognized artists and immersing herself in glasswork to learn the newest techniques being developed.
Erikson’s designs use a contemporary fusing method that involves layering thin sheets of glass of varying colors to create patterns or images. This stack is then placed inside the kiln and heated through a series of ramps (rapid heating) and soaks (holding the temperature at a specific point) until the separate pieces begin to bond together. The longer the kiln is held at the maximum temperature, the more thoroughly the stack will fuse, eventually softening and rounding the edges of the original shape. Once the desired effect has been achieved, the kiln temperature is brought down quickly. The glass is allowed to cool slowly over time, soaking at a specified temperature range, which is essential to reduce stress on the glass and produce a strong finished product.
Erikson creates all of her designs in her home studio in Smith Mountain Lake.
“The tranquility of the lake and the beauty of the surrounding mountains are often inspiration for my designs,” she said. “The magical qualities of light passing through the shapes and layers of colors keeps me excited about fused glass.”
Erikson creates both functional and decorative pieces including vases, bowls, platters, jewelry and ornaments in varying shapes and sizes.
Her glasswork in the MOarts Gallery Display Case may be viewed during regular library hours until Dec. 30. Call 540-425-7004 for more information.
