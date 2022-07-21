A single vehicle crash that resulted in the fatality of a 20-year-old man occurred Sunday near Wirtz between Boones Mill and Rocky Mount.
According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 4:46 a.m. Sunday on Brick Church Road, 1.5 miles west of Route 220 in Franklin County.
A 2004 Mazda RX-8 was traveling west on Brick Church Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver of the Mazda was identified as Omar Santiago Lozano-Torres, 20, of Callaway, Virginia. Torres was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
According to the Responding Fire online news page, Company 7 Boones Mill, Squad 7 Boones Mill Rescue and Med. 1-7 FCPS responded to a wreck Sunday on Brick Church Road and Cloverdale Lane.
