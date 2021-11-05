Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT), which has a Smith Mountain Lake location, announced Thursday its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months-end Sept. 30.
The bank produced net income amounting to $1,816,000 or $1.04 per basic share in the third quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,095,000 or $0.64 per share, for the same period last year, an increase of $721,000 or 65.9 percent. For the nine months-ended, the bank produced net income amounting to $5,378,000 or $3.10 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $3,305,000 or $1.92 per share for the same period last year.
As of Sept. 30, select financial information and key highlights include:
• Return on average assets of 1.12 percent
• Return on average equity of 12.76 percent
• Book value of $33.71
• Total deposit growth of 10 percent
• Total asset growth of 9.6 percent
• Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.09 percent
• Strong liquidity position
• Net interest margin of 3.02 percent at Sept. 30 compared to 3.07 percent one year prior.
• Outstanding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $26.2 million reported at Dec. 31, decreased to $0.4 million at Sept. 30 after receiving SBA forgiveness on $25.8 million. The bank recognized $747,000 in revenue from the forgiven loans.
• In 2021, the bank participated in the next round of the SBA’s PPP Program, generating $18.0 million new PPP loans. At Sept. 30, $8.9 million had been forgiven by the SBA leaving portfolio balance of $9.1 million. The bank recognized $523,000 in revenue related to this tranche of PPP lending.
• At quarter-end, remaining PPP loan balances from both rounds totaled $9.5 million with $629,000 in deferred revenue.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.