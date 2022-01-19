The Franklin County Broadband Authority has received notice of grant funding awards from Virginia’s Telecommunication Grant Initiative (VATI) program for two new projects to bring broadband to the much of the remaining unserved areas of Franklin County. The County received notice in December that it was awarded over $15.7 million in funding through the VATI grant program. The VATI Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), is intended to extend broadband service to currently unserved areas of Virginia. VATI prepares communities to build, utilize, and capitalize on telecommunications infrastructure with the goal of creating strong, competitive communities. The County plans to invest up to $7.7 million of County funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) into these projects over 24-36 months. Additional investment of over $23.82 million will come from the private partners and other grant funding.
In one project, the County seeks to continue its ongoing partnership with Shentel by creating a new fiber network and adding an additional 3,500 premises to their current coverage area. A second project with River Street Networks will provide high speed broadband services to over 2,000 homes and businesses in some of the hardest to reach areas in eastern and southwestern portions of Franklin County.
“These projects represent a significant investment by the State of Virginia, Franklin County and our private partners in eliminating the digital divide in Franklin County” said Ronnie Thompson, Chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. “The County Board of Supervisors and Broadband Authority see these two comprehensive projects as a once in a generation opportunity where we could leverage a significant amount of Federal funding received by the County with available state funding for broadband. The County looks forward to working with these partners to bring these projects to completion over the next 2-3 years.”
The Shentel project plans to provide a fiber and small cell hybrid solution for over 3500 homes and businesses in the County. Shentel has served western Virginia communities for over 119 years focused on delivering broadband, video and voice to rural areas. Chris Kyle, V.P. of Regulatory, notes “Shentel is excited to partner with Franklin County to expand broadband to additional unserved areas. Working with Franklin County, Shentel will support the County’s plan to bring universal coverage to the citizens of Franklin over the next three years. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to close the remaining digital divide once and for all. Shentel is proud to continue its partnership with Franklin County to ensure all residents have access to reliable, high-speed internet.”
The River Street Networks project involves a new partnership with the County by planning to provide fiber-to-the-home for over 2000 homes and businesses in the Endicott/Henry and Sago/Snow Creek areas of Franklin County. River Street is a wholly owned for profit subsidiary of Wilkes TMC, established in 1951, serving customers in five states – NC, VA, SC, GA, and TN with a sole focus of serving unserved and underserved areas that lack high speed internet access at affordable rates. “Keeping true to our mission of bringing high speed internet to the unserved and underserved communities, RiverStreet Networks is proud to be a part of such a huge project in Virginia. High speed internet is a type of communication where everyone can speak the same digital language. Most everything we do in our daily lives can be done over the internet” stated Eric Cramer, President and CEO of RiverStreet Networks.
The Franklin County Broadband Authority also announced a new broadband partnership today at their meeting. A new fixed wireless system that began operations in 2021 by Briscnet will now be run by Seiontec. Seiontec, a Lynchburg, Virginia telecommunications company is a leading provider of high-speed internet, fiber-to-the home (FTTH), VOIP, and video services in Central Virginia. Seiontec will now begin to take over operation of the system that is currently operating in multiple locations across the County. Additional service will soon be provided in the Callaway, Fork Mountain, Henry, Westlake and Wirtz areas. Citizens interested in connecting to this fixed wireless service with InfiniSky should contact or online at www.seiontec.com for availability and pricing information.
Darrell Haag, President of Seiontec says, “Seiontec is happy to develop this new partnership in Franklin County. Seiontec is committed to providing quality local products at competitive rates. We deliver TV, internet and phone services through the air and fiber to rural areas. We give our customers dedicated local support, simplified billing and often savings. With Seiontec, you are a valued client, not a number.”
“This new partnership with Seiontec will help the County continue to provide quality broadband services to the rural areas. We are excited to have Seiontec now working on this project and are expecting to see significant progress on completing this project in the coming weeks and months, said Broadband Authority Chairman Leland Mitchell.
For more information on the County’s broadband efforts or recently approved VATI (Virginia Telecommunications Initiative) application go to https://www.dhcd.virginia.gov/vati or the Franklin County Broadband Authority page on the Franklin County website at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/546/BroadbandAuthority
