Brian Arrington, who is the vice president of operations for Arrington Managements, said that the recent bomb threat concerning the company’s Bojangles restaurant at Westlake was the first time he has been part of such a serious situation in a long time.
“It’s been years and years since we have had anything like that,” he said. “I think 20-plus years ago, I remember something to that effect, but nothing to this scale.”
Prior to the bomb threat, Bojangles was bombarded with calls that revolved mostly around packs of honey mustard. These calls were related to the viral-but-now-deleted TikTok video that featured four male teenagers who dined at the Bojangles restaurant prior to the video being posted. The video allegedly claimed that staff would not give them honey mustard and encouraged people to call the restaurant and ask for honey mustard.
