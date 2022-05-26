At the May 17 meeting of the Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA) Board, discussions took place in regard to the April hazardous chemical incident in Bedford and the way BRWA handled the situation.
On the morning of Friday, April 15, BRWA accepted a delivery of chemicals at its plant along Orange Street in Bedford. According to reports, an accidental mixture of sodium hypochlorite and sodium bisulfite created a chlorine gas cloud.
A total of 16 people — two employees, two first responders and approximately 12 people who were near the scene of the chlorine gas cloud — were evaluated for possible exposure to toxic chemicals. The two employees and first responders were taken to the nearby Bedford Memorial Hospital, where they were released following an evaluation. The other 12 individuals were evaluated onsite at the plant and deemed to be OK.
Although the hazmat incident created a flurry of activity and media interest, BRWA Director of Administration Megan Pittman told the board members that she was satisfied with the way BRWA handled the media aspect of the incident.
Although the incident on the whole was considered to have been handled professionally and appropriately by the BRWA, the authority is still examining ways in which they can improve their operations and responses in case a similar incident happens again in the future.
