After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival will return Wednesday, June 23, and will run through Sunday, June 27, at multiple venues around Smith Mountain Lake.
The largest songwriters festival on the east coast, the festival provides musical entertainment and an opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the Nashville’s most talented songwriters, as well as raises money for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals, through The Musicpreneur Storehouse Foundation.
The festival will run for five days, with nine shows taking place at four different venues around Smith Mountain Lake and will feature 20 songwriters. There is no cover charge to attend most of these events, however tax-deductible donations for the CMN Hospitals will be accepted.
The festival will open at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at Mango’s Bar and Grill at Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta and will include the championship round of the Lyrics on the Lake Open-Mic Competition. The champion will receive a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, a session with professional songwriters, a showcase performance at a popular Nashville club and a spot in next year’s Songwriters Festival.
