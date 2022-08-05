The Franklin County Planning Commission approved at its July meeting a proposal to establish a tourist and resort facilities development on a 26.15-acre property at 750 Penn Hall Road 750 Penn Hall Road. The resort facility will be known as “Penn Hall.”
By a 6-1 vote, the Planning Commission approved the application for a special-use permit, which was submitted by property owners Craig and Angela Wilson. The property is zoned A-1 (Agricultural), but the Franklin County Board of Supervisors have the authority to issue special-use permits.
The Wilsons purchased the property last December in an auction, hosted by Woltz & Associates, which was held on behalf of former property owner Appalachian Power. Property records indicate that the Wilsons bought the 26.15-acre Penn Hall Manor site from Appalachian Power for $1.5 million. An adjacent property with a single-family bungalow-style home was bought by the Wilsons for $165,000.
“Our family has been coming to Smith Mountain Lake for the better part of a decade now, and we’ve absolutely fallen in love with the place,” wrote the Wilsons in their special-use application. “We own property on the Lake, and we’re in the process of building our house in Franklin County currently. We were drawn to the natural beauty of this place and it’s what keeps bringing us back. We have a vision for the Penn Hall parcel we’ve recently acquired that aims to showcase and preserve the site’s natural beauty. From rolling meadows, to mountain views, to lakeshore coves, we know our little bit of dirt is a special place — and we’d like to share it with the world. But we do not take that responsibility lightly. We know the natural beauty of this site is our amenity — and we aim to preserve it.”
The proposed development would include a 5,000-square foot “Manor House,” which currently exists on the property, with a planned 4,750-square-foot addition, making the building a total of 9,750 square feet. The Manor House would include 12 suites, including a master suite
