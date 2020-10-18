Matthew Paul Beach, 28, of Bedford died Wednesday, Oct. 14, in a shooting incident that appears to be unintentional at this time.
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office stated Friday that Bedford County Dispatch received a call at approximately 5:12 p.m. Wednesday from the 2800 block of Wheats Valley Road in Bedford for an incident involving a firearm.
The initial investigation led the sheriff’s office to conclude at the time that the fatal shooting was unintentional.
The sheriff's office stated that the investigation continues as does communication with the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.
At the conclusion of the investigation, there will be a final determination as to whether criminal charges will be pursued in reference to this incident, the sheriff's office stated.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has definitively concluded that there is no continuing threat to the public arising from this incident.
Visitation for Beach was scheduled for today at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bedford, according to his obituary. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
