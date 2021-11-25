There have been potential delays reported for Smith Mountain Lake projects, according to the minutes of the Oct. 19 regular meeting of the board of directors of the Bedford Regional Water Authority that were approved Nov. 16.
The meeting was held in the Board Meeting Room in Bedford Water’s Annex building located at 1723 Falling Creek Road in Bedford County.
The following information regarding delays were extracted and edited from the minutes of the meeting:
Operations Report presented by Assistant Executive Director Nathan Carroll, who attended virtually:
The Central Wastewater Treatment Plant project has been delayed tentatively until May/June of 2022; there will be an amendment to the contract to extend the projected completion date. The delay is due to the blowers; the majority of the order is not able to be filled due to a raw material shortage.
