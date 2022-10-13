The three-day Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour (Tour) held Oct. 7-9 had already raised $156,000 in sponsorship dollars even without ticket sales.
Considering that tickets were $30 in advance and $35 at the door and considering that the Mackenzie home at the Water’s Edge in Penhook — just one of the eight homes featured in the Tour — received more than 250 visitors on Friday during the first day of the Tour, the event likely brought in tens of thousands of dollars more.
The eight charities the event is benefiting this year are the Agape Center, Franklin County Family YMCA, Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County, Helping Hands of Franklin County, SML Good Neighbors, Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy and Tour newcomers Camp Kum-By-Yah and Bedford Ride.
