Lake Life Magazine is hosting a Best of the Best business competition in multiple categories for which you can vote for your favorite business at Smith Mountain Lake.
Voting will end Wednesday, Oct. 12, and winners will be announced in a later edition of Lake Life Magazine. To cast your vote, fill out the online form at www.smithmountaineagle.com/site/forms/best_of_the_best and type in your favorite businesses.
The votes are broken down into different categories such as businesses, restaurants, automotive, people, real estate and entertainment.
Business categories include customer service, boat sales, insurance company, jeweler, assisted living, golf course, landscaping, spa, marina and much more.
Restaurants include barbecue, breakfast, ice cream, Mexican, Italian, pizza and more.
There also is an automotive category that includes auto service, tire sales, auto body shop, car dealership, motorcycle/ATV shop, and towing/recovery service.
Single individuals will have a spot on the category, where you can vote for your favorite attorney, dentist, doctor, eye doctor office, chiropractor and hearing aid specialist.
The real estate category allows you to name your favorite agent, best branding ad, listing agent, quickest seller and real estate company.
Last of the categories is entertainment, featuring girls trip, family fun, place to hear live music, outdoor entertainment and day trip.
Visit www.smithmountaineagle.com/site/forms/best_of_the_best to cast your votes.
