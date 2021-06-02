Boaters are planning to increase their on-water activity this summer, according to a pandemic-influenced survey of 3,500 boaters by the nation’s premier on-water assistance provider Sea Tow Services International.
The following are summer boating statistics:
• 52 percent of boaters surveyed anticipate their boating activity to increase this summer compared to last year.
• 52 percent plan to use their boat primarily for fishing (65 percent in-shore / 30 percent off-shore / 5 percent freshwater).
• 30 percent have found it more difficult to find dockage and/or marina space.
• 20 percent cite the pandemic as the reason for extending their boating season again in 2021.
• 24 percent plan to vacation on/by boat (versus other forms of travel) because of the pandemic.
• 35 percent plan to use their boat primarily for cruising near their home.
• 16 percent upgraded to a larger boat in 2020 or plan to do so in 2021.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.