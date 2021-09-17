The Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) invites all SMLA members to attend its annual membership meeting via Zoom Webinar on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Non-members also are welcomed to attend, as the agenda provides an overview of SMLA efforts to protect the water of SML and promote safe and responsible recreation.
Del. Kathy Byron will offer the keynote address for the event. Members also will learn the results from the 2021 Water Quality Program as presented by Dr. Delia Heck from Ferrum College. Finally, winners will be revealed for the Karl Martin Safety award, Spirit of the Lake award, the Melvin S. Johnston award.
Attendees must register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_j6grNOdRS-a-P2JzrG-wCg at which time a link to join will be provided.
