On April 22, Trinity Ecumenical Parish (TEP) held its second annual ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraising event to raise money for hunger relief. Coordinated by the Hunger Poverty Action Group at TEP, the ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser brought out 130 enthusiastic participants for the event.
Each $20 admission ticket entitled holders to choose from either a bowl, mug, plate, or vase, which were donated by local artisans. A silent auction was also held that offered several exquisite items won by the highest bidder. Attendees also socialized over a simple lunch of soup, bread, and dessert. Soups were donated by Farmhouse Catering, Old Oak Café, Vinny’s, Cancun, and El Toreno; bread was prepared by volunteers Lyn Siebert and Tessa Hampden-Smith. Musical entertainment was provided by Ferne and Jerry Hale while flowers for the tables were donated by Antonio's Floral Design.
The bowls and other vessels received by guests are reminders of the number of people in the community who suffer from food insecurity and have “empty bowls”.
Pottery and wood items were donated by Blue Ridge Pottery Guild, Emerson Creek Pottery, SML Woodturners, TEP Pastors Daniel Hess and Philip Bouknight, Tim Harvey, Muriel Smith, Glitz ‘n’ Glaze Pottery and Reston Community Center Ceramics Lab.
The event raised more than $6,500, with proceeds going to God's Provision, Heavenly Manna, and Lake Christian Ministries, all of which work tirelessly to help end hunger in the Smith Mountain Lake community.
"We were thrilled by the turnout and the enthusiasm of everyone who supported us," said event organizer Linda Strup. "TEP looks forward to hosting an even bigger 'Empty Bowls' luncheon next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.