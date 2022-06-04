Bedford Co. hydroponic container farm featured in Farm Credit video

Farm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative serving Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland, released a new episode of the Ag & Culture video series featuring a veteran-owned, hydroponic container farming operation based out of Bedford County.
The new episode is available at the following URL: https://youtu.be/jBAVXap-V5s.
In the Ag & Culture episode, Farm Credit of the Virginias customer-owner Jeff Vittone explains the inception of his container farm and the benefits of employing vertical hydroponic farming methods, which include less labor, greater yield and improved conservation.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
