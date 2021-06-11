Moneta’s Hickory Hill Vineyards winemaker Wendy Furrow-Scott has earned distinction as a Certified Specialist of Wine (CSW) from the Society of Wine Educators. The certification recognizes her wine knowledge and mastery of key elements within the areas of wine, viticulture and wine production.
The CSW is widely recognized and highly regarded by the international wine and spirits industry. About 10,000 people worldwide have earned the title.
It took more than a year of study for her to prepare for the exam.
“The online classes were a great experience with classmates from all over the world,” Furrow-Scott said.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.