The session took place Feb. 1 at the Bedford Area Welcome Center and featured multiple speakers.
"It was an outstanding af- ternoon listening to local lead- ers impress upon the class the importance of building foun- dational leadership traits,” said Andy Bruns, executive director of the chamber.
The SMLRCC Leadership Academy is a 12-month pro- gram designed to develop a diversified corps of informed, committed and qualified in- dividuals who will assume leadership roles for Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania county organizations.
Amanda Cox, external af- fairs manager for AEP, shared information on the history of the Smith Mountain Proj- ect, which was created in the 1960s for the purpose of cre- ating hydroelectricity for the region.
For additional information, log onto visitsmithmountain- lake.com/leadership-academy or contact Andy Bruns at 540-721-1203 or abruns@vis- itsmithmountainlake.com.
Sheridan Brown, a member of the Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monu-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.