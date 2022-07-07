A reward remains in place for the safe return of a beloved plastic skeleton, Charles Bonejangles, who disappeared in late May from the Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta.
For the past six years, Charles Bonejangles has welcomed guests to the Crazy Horse Marina near its boardwalk ramped entrance. In fact, some call Charles the unofficial public relations officer at the Crazy Horse. But one night just prior to Memorial Day, Charles vanished.
On the afternoon of Monday, June 27, a staff member at the Crazy Horse Marina confirmed that Charles Bonejangles hasn’t yet returned and that the reward for his safe return remains in effect.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
