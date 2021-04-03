An ATV crash resulted in a fatality Friday night around the Redwood area of Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police today.
The crash occurred at 11:55 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ledbetter Road and Muse Field Road.
According to Virginia State Police, a Honda Recon ATV was traveling north on Ledbetter Road when the ATV ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn, ejecting the driver.
The driver of the ATV was identified as Travis Andrew Hudson, 35, of Rocky Mount. Hudson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police Trooper G.L. Goad.
