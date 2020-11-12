Burnt Chimney Elementary will be moving to all-virtual learning starting tomorrow after member of the staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.
Reports showed that the school system is working with the Virginia Department of Health to find out who had come in contact with the staff member.
The school plans to reopen on November 30 and will stick with the hybrid schedule that the Franklin County Public Schools had already been using for the fall semester, reports mentioned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.