The Franklin County Board of Supervisors voted at their June 15 regular meeting to hold a shortened agricultural fair this September. Last year’s fair was canceled because of the governor’s shutdowns, and originally this year’s fair was to be a no-go.
In their May meeting, the board asked the county “staff to look into options for an abbreviated fair,” stated Assistant County Administrator Michael Burnette. As things began opening up and the restrictions loosened, the idea of a shortened fair arose. Normally planning for the fair takes a whole year. The staff worked diligently to figure out what would be possible.
Burnette presented the board with two options based on the results of the staff efforts. Option A would be to stick with no fair in 2021 and roll over the money allotted for it to next year’s fair. Option B would involve holding a shorter, streamlined fair.
The fair in Rocky Mount will still take place during its normal week: the third week in September, partly because that is the only time the Midway would be available, and that is the best spot on the calendar of events to fit it.
