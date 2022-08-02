On June 28, Vietnam War veteran and Bedford resident John Ketwig visited Bedford’s American Legion Post 54 and briefed post members on possible changes in the Veterans Administration (VA) health care, including outsourcing some health care from VA facilities to the private sector, changes Ketwig believes will adversely veterans.
Ketwig is a member of the Veterans for Peace organization and is active in that organization’s campaign to “Save Our VA.”
Ketwig offered an overview of the federal government’s addressal of VA health care. He reported that the MISSION Act of 2018 required the then VA Secretary to conduct market assessments of the relative capacities and capabilities of the VA and the private-sector to provide health care for U.S. veterans. Findings from these assessments were to be provided to nine members of an independent Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, who were to review the information and either accept or reject the recommendations in their entirety, without change.
Further, according to Ketwig, on March 14, 2022, current VA Secretary Robert McDonough, publicly announced his own recommendations, including closing a number of VA health care facilities and outsourcing some veterans health care to the private sector. Ketwig indicated that 18 VA hospitals and many clinics would be closed, rebuilt or repurposed.
More specifically, Ketwig reported that Secretary McDonough’s recommendations would close the VA Hospitals in Salem and Hampton, Virginia, and build new clinics. The clinics would no longer offer services in categories such as inpatient and outpatient surgery, ophthalmology, urology, chiropractic, mental health and emergency medicine, with these services to be covered in the private sector.
Ketwig recommended that those veterans concerned about these developments contact the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs and take the committee’s survey (search for “AIR Feedback US Senate Committee”). He also recommended veterans write Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
American Legion Post 54 received this information and views from John Ketwig, and there was some discussion, but the post did not take positions on the substance of these issues.
For information about the American Legion and Post 54, contact Post Commander Nick Soukhanov at 540-875-9014 or bluefin454@gmail.com.
