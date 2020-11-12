It’s that time of year where fall-inspired events take place around Smith Mountain Lake’s 500-mile-plus shoreline. One in particular was held in the cozy home of Jessica “J Bohn” Bishop on the Huddleston side of the lake as an open-house-style format.
Titled “KEEPin’ Up with J Bohn’s Autumn Open House,” this event was a way for Bishop to show off one of her biggest passions: decorating her home for all of the seasons. As a volunteer for the past five years with the SML Charity Home Tour, Bishop mentioned that she was sad that the SML Charity Home Tour was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. She used this opportunity to open her own home for others to gain inspiration for years to come.
Not only was this event about getting a tour of Bishop’s decorated fall home, but she featured multiple new businesses in the SML area to help the owners start making connections to all who came. These businesses included Lakefront Traditions with Savanna and Daniel Dyer, KinleyMae Jewelry with Raven Smith, GottaGlow Spray Tans with Becky Fogarty, and Laurie Ann Training LLC with Laurie Andrews. Bishop also displayed her own boutique of women’s accessories and home decor for sale.
There also were a wide selection of finger foods and desserts to be enjoyed on her back deck surrounded by mums, pumpkins, cornstalks, Lisa Floyd’s SML mobile murals and twinkle lights. The menu included pigs in a blanket with chili cheese for dipping, pumpkin rolls, preacher cookies, pumpkin spice cupcakes, homemade cinnamon rolls, a Thanksgiving-inspired charcuterie board, popcorn and hot chocolate.
“I didn’t want anyone to think that the event wasn’t worth the drive,” Bishop said.
Given the turnout and the positive reception Bishop received from those who came, it was worth the drive. Bishop said she was hoping for 40, maybe 50, people to attend, but 78 people showed up to check out the festivities. Although the majority of visitors were women, some were accompanied by their husbands, who enjoyed themselves as well, which is what Bishop was going for.
She said her latest events such as the “Dare to be Beautiful” cruises aboard the Virginia Dare were targeted for women only, but this was open for anyone. Bishop had two special guests who came to the event as well.
Santa and Mrs. Claus (played by Frank and Karen Nikic) surprised everyone when they showed up to entertain and do a little relaxing themselves, staying for most of the event. They even booked a gig for later in the season during the open house.
With the large number of people who came, the businesses featured saw some success in selling their products and services. KinleyMae Jewelry sold more than 50 pairs of earrings, three of which she sold to a guest at the open house who doesn’t even have her ears pierced yet but plans to so she can show off her new earrings.
“It was the most I have ever sold at an event,” she said.
Fogarty has been doing spray tans for six years but has just recently started getting her business involved in the SML area. She expected to talk about her services and get her name out to those that came but didn’t think she would have many who would actually want to get a spray tan on the spot. To her surprise, five people decided to give it a try and were very pleased with their results.
The gratification of clients and business owners proved to Bishop that this was a successful and fulfilling night for everyone involved.
“It exceeded my expectations, absolutely,” Bishop said. “This was a way to provide something for everyone to be able to get out, enjoy their Sunday evening, promoting small businesses, and celebrating fall.”
