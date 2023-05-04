Morgan Griffith’s 9th District traveling staff available in Franklin and Bedford Counties in May

US Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available at the following Bedford and Franklin Counties locations during the month of May.
Traveling staff office hours for Bedford County during May 2023 are:
Location: Town of Bedford Municipal Building, 1st floor conference room, 215 E. Main Street, Bedford
Time: 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Traveling staff office hours for Franklin County during May 2023 are:
Location: Franklin County Government Center, Room B-75, 1255 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
Time: 12 – 1:30 p.m.
Traveling office hours follow the status of local government offices, which vary across the 23 counties and five independent cities of the Ninth District.
For more information, please call the Christiansburg Office at 540.381.5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276.525.1405 or visit morgangriffith.house.gov.
