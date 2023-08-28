On Friday, August 25, Rocky Mount Smokehouse was the place to be to support a cause in the name of one of person who hasn’t forgotten where he came from, nor the humble, gracious feeling that comes from being supported by a community that has wholeheartedly embraced him as one of their own.
Josh Owens, who is from Polk County, NC, sustained life-threatening injuries on March 4, 2023, during a motorcycle race at Daytona International Speedway. Owens is one of the cast members of the popular Discovery Channel television series, ‘Moonshiners’, based on and filmed in part in and around the Franklin County community. The accident, and subsequent costly medical bills had a devastating financial impact on Owens, who is continuing to recover.
“I broke my neck, back, and both legs,” said Owens, who spent nearly 10 days in a coma remains in wheelchair. He said that he has made and continues to make significant progress in his recovery. Funds raised during the fundraiser held at Rocky Mount Smokehouse are going to assist Owens.
Merchandise sold during the event included shirts, hats, photos, and other items. Owens, and fellow Moonshiners’ cast member Steven Ray Tickle, who is affectionally known as, “Tickle”, took time to sign autographs and snap photos with attendees who came out to support Owens.
The Jerry Wimmer Trio band also performed during the event, with a special guest performance by local favorite, Annalyse.
Buddy Hancock, owner of Rocky Mount Smokehouse, offered his restaurant as the venue to hold the event. Originally, the event was scheduled to be held on the farm of local businessperson, Charlie Mitchell, but as interest grew, the decision was made to move it to a larger venue to accommodate the large crowd on hand. Hancock and Mitchell worked swiftly to bring it Rocky Mount Smokehouse, which is formally known as Buddy’s BBQ.
The event also included a celebration of Owens’ birthday, complete with a cake and an exuberant rendition of “Happy Birthday” sang by the supportive crowd.
“I’m just an ol’ county boy who happens to be on TV,” said Owens. “I’m blessed by God to be given a second chance at life, and the opportunity to leave a better legacy. The support is humbling and so appreciated.”
