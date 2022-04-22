Governor Glenn Youngkin signed more than 40 bills into law Friday, April 1, including legislation strengthening school safety audits, cutting fees for sportsmen, and establishing training for law enforcement to recognize signs of human trafficking.
Among the bills were HB 756 and SB 614, sponsored by Del. Les Adams and Sen. Bill Stanley, which will provide commonwealth’s attorneys with more information to protect communities from violent criminals.
“We are here to provide solutions to the problems that matter to Virginians and we are working everyday to serve our parents and students, veterans and law enforcement,” said Youngkin. “I thank these bipartisan legislators for their ability to find common sense solutions for their constituents and the commonwealth.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.