Appalachian Power, whose coverage area includes the Smith Mountain Lake area, recently issued two requests for proposals (RFPs) to help the company meet its goals under the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA).
Under the VCEA, Appalachian Power must meet annual interim requirements as it works toward 100 percent carbon-free energy in its Virginia service territory by 2050.
In the first of the two RFPs, the company is seeking proposals for up to 100 megawatts (MW) of solar and/or wind resources via one or more long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). With a PPA, the company enters into an agreement for the energy, capacity, ancillary services, and environmental attributes including renewable energy certificates (RECs) from the facility.
The second RFP issued by the company centers on a request for unbundled renewable energy certificates (RECs). A REC is a market-based instrument issued when one megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity is generated and delivered to the electricity grid from a renewable energy resource. Under the RFP, all RECs purchased must be produced from eligible energy resources as defined in Subsection C of the Virginia Code.
