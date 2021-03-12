The Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved the completion of a project to stabilize the eroding shoreline of Smith Mountain Lake Community Park in its February meeting, and county staff hopes to have request for proposals by the end of this month to present to the board.
The project has been underway since 2016, and two phases have already been completed in 2016 and 2018.
The work involves installing riprap, which is a barrier of large rocks used to protect eroded lake shores and prevent further erosion.
“This large project was broken into phases and prioritized so that areas with the greatest rate of erosion and/or threat to public safety would be completed first,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Paul Chapman in a summary for the board.
