At its meeting Aug. 16, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved an application for a special-use permit for Craig and Angela Wilson that was sought for a parcel to be used for a tourist and resort facilities development on a property of approximately 26.152 acres located at 750 Penn Hall Road in the Union Hall district.
The proposed development would comprise an existing 5,000 square-foot manor house, and Wilson plans to have a 4,750 square-foot addition (9,750 square feet in total).
The manor house on the property would consist of 12 suites, including a master suite and bunkroom with a full bathroom, closet and coffee bar. The manor house itself also would feature a new full kitchen. In total, the manor house would be able to accommodate up to 30 occupants.
