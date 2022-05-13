The following local students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
• Victoria Rogers of Moneta at University of Lynchburg
• Patricia Gilmore of Moneta at Radford University
• Lindsay Heck of Goodview at Radford University
• Meagan Funck of Hardy at Radford University
• Brittany Jewell of Hardy at Radford University
• Harli Chapman of Union Hall at Radford University
• Robin Walker of Wirtz at Radford University
• Christopher Powers of Bedford at University of Lynchburg
• Reghan Cutler of Bedford at Radford University
• Carley Garcia of Bedford at Radford University
• Michelle Labrecque of Vinton at Radford University
• Alexis Rhodes of Vinton at Radford University
• Carrie Sizemore of Vinton at Radford University
