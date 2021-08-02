The annual SML Walk to End Poverty is back this fall after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will occur Saturday, Sept. 25, at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.
The Walk to End Poverty is organized by Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) with all proceeds from teams’ and individuals’ fundraising efforts going to support LCM’s programs and services aimed at helping local neighbors struggling with poverty.
“The COVID pandemic created an extraordinary increase in the number of families facing financial crisis in our local community,” explained Jane Winters, executive director of Lake Christian Ministries. “That increase in need is on top of a poverty rate that continues to grow steadily in the counties surrounding Smith Mountain Lake. The Walk is a fun family event and an important fundraiser that enables all of us to work together to make a difference for local families in need, while bringing much-needed awareness to our organization and mission.”
Sponsored by Capps Home Building Center, the Walk’s course through one of the area’s most beautiful settings, SML State Park, features a 5K and 10K option that walkers and runners can choose. On-site registration begins at 9 a.m.; both the walk and run begin at 10 a.m., followed by lunch at 11 a.m. Participants are encouraged to stay for lunch and enjoy live music, fellowship and the awards presentation. All events occur rain or shine.
Individual and team participants may register prior to the event by visiting the event website, www.smlwalktoendpoverty.com, and following the online instructions. The registration fee is $5 for participants 17 and under, and $10 for all others. Donations may be made online at the event website. Walkers and runners are encouraged to raise money by collecting donations from neighbors, friends, family members and co-workers who will support their involvement in the event. A pledge/donation form for team leaders and individuals collecting donations is available at LCM’s website, www.lakechristianministries.org, under the SML Walk to End Poverty tab.
LCM has been providing food, clothing and crisis financial aid since 1992 to needy families in the Smith Mountain Lake areas of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties. LCM also offers mentoring/partnering services, educational classes, and job readiness and placement support to aid those working toward better lives for themselves and their families. For additional information, contact Jane Winters, executive director, at lcmexdr@gmail.com or 540-297-3214.
