Josh Weeks, owner of Wicked Diesel on Orange Street in the Town of Bedford, made history by becoming the first Bedford County business owner to register with the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s (DOLI) Youth Registered Apprenticeship Program.
Weeks recognizes the value of highly skilled staff. He works closely with automotive technology instructors at Bedford County Public School’s Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center to provide job-shadowing opportunities, internships and part-time paid employment opportunities at his shop, which opened in 2014.
Weeks is a 2005 graduate of the Susie G. Gibson automotive technology program and currently employs four other graduates from the same program. He is excited to further his involvement with local students through the DOLI’s Youth Registered Apprenticeship Program.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.