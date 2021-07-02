The Bedford branch of Farm Credit of the Virginias, a financial cooperative with a 100-year legacy of support for rural communities and agriculture, announced they paid just under $1 million in cash to their customer-owners in the form of a patronage dividend.
Due to Farm Credit of the Virginias’ cooperative framework, the association returns a portion of its profit back to customer-owners on an annual basis. Despite COVID-19 disruptions, the association maintained its solid financial standing in 2020, and as a result, the cooperative’s member-elected board of directors voted to issue $40 million in cash dividends to customers this season.
“We’re pleased to be able to once again share our profits with our customer-owners, especially in times when returning and reinvesting money in our rural communities is so important,” said Farm Credit of the Virginias CEO Brad Cornelius.
Cornelius continued, “We’re committed to being here for our customer-owners when they need us, and as they need us. Patronage dividends are our way of saying we’re here and we’re going to keep working to make sure that we’re always here, through good times and bad. Patronage is just one of the many benefits of doing business with a customer-owned cooperative.”
To discover the benefits of being a customer-owner, visit the association’s website at www.farmcreditofvirginias.com or call 1-800-919-FARM (3276) to learn more from a local representative.
The Bedford branch is located at 1356-B American Way Court in Bedford.
Farm Credit of the Virginias provides more than $1.8 billion in financing to more than 11,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland. Farm Credit is a cooperative capitalized largely through investments made by farmers, ranchers and the rural homeowners and businesses that borrow from them.
As part of a nationwide network, they are the largest single provider of agricultural credit in the United States and have been for more than 100 years.
