A woman from Wirtz died in a single vehicle crash that occurred at 10:43 a.m. today on Jubal Early Highway in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police.
A 2016 Honda Civic was traveling north on Jubal Early Highway just south of Silver Lake Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Erin Sheree Jones, 45, of Wirtz, drove the Honda. Jones was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
