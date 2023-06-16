Affordable health screenings to be offered in Wirtz

Residents living in and around the Wirtz community have the opportunity to learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions through affordable screenings being offered by Life Line Screenings. The health screenings will take place at Skelton 4-H Center, located at 775 Hermitage Road, on July 5th.
The screenings to be offered will check for:
- The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
- HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
- Diabetes risk
- Kidney and thyroid function.
Pre-registration is required. To learn more about the screenings, costs, and options, call 877.237.1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com.
