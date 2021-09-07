The 24th annual Apple Valley 5k cross country race will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Gross’ Orchard, 6817 Wheats Valley Road, Bedford.
The race features a 3.1 mile cross country course over grass, gravel and dirt paths and includes two hay bale barriers. A guided tour of the course will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Course records are 16.00 (Harrison Toney, 2016) and 20.06 (Alice Kassens).
Awards are given to top man and woman overall and top three men and women in the following age groups: 12 and under, 13-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and older.
Awards are crafted by Emerson Creek Pottery. No awards will be mailed, but arrangements may be made for pick-up. A drawing for door prizes will follow the race. The participant must be present to win a door prize.
The event includes live music. Canine running companions are allowed if well-behaved, short-leashed and if human participant is willing to start near the back of the pack. Walkers are welcome, but the course is not stroller friendly.
Registration is $20, postmarked by Oct. 22, and $25 after Oct. 22 and includes T-shirt. Race day registration is $25 and begins at 8 a.m. T-shirts are available to all preregistered runners and to race-day registrants on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information or for an application, contact race director Theresa Boyes at email e173boyes@aol.com or call or text 540-529-0131.
