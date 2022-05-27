For eight of the last nine years, taking one year off for COVID-19, the Smith Mountain Lake area has enjoyed the Lyrics On The Lake Songwriters Festival every June. Due to a delay encountered in organizational changes, the festival will not be able to be held this year.
The festival has been put on each year by local volunteers for the benefit of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Roanoke and Lynchburg. Until now, it has operated under the auspices of The Musicpreneur Storehouse Foundation, a Nashville nonprofit organization that provides resources for artists and entrepreneurs in the music industry.
Earlier this year, the festival was put in the hands of a newly formed local association with a heart for the children of the community. It was anticipated that this new association would have its nonprofit status approved by this time, but that has not materialized as yet.
Brent Jones, spokesman for the festival, said it is still possible the approvals could come in time, but there is little certainty of that.
“We are excited to now have all aspects of our festival based here at home, but it has left us with a bit of a speed bump,” Jones said. “We didn’t want to wait any longer in making the decision of whether to go ahead or cancel, because our venues and songwriters need enough notice to book other performances. It wouldn’t have been fair to them to wait any later than this. We apologize to the community and to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, but we don’t want to take any chances with the legalities of a nonprofit status.”
Jones noted that, when the festival resumes next year, it will be the same group of local volunteers bringing you the same quality, professional songwriting talent from around the nation, again raising money for the children of the community. The only difference will be a new festival name and logo.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.