Community volunteers collected approximately 8,600 pounds (4 tons) of debris as part of a modified version of Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake (TPISML) cleanup days, according to the final 2022 collection report released.
Bill Butterfield, one of the event’s organizers, said the amount collected throughout the month of May fell short of 2021’s numbers. TPISML was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“We think an abundance of rainy weekends in May and the lingering pandemic contributed to lower collection numbers this year, but we’re still really pleased with the progress made toward cleaning up SML prior to the opening of the season,” said Butterfield, president of the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA), which organizes the program in collaboration with the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission (TLAC) and the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC).
